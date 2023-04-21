JP Morgan Upgrades XPO (XPO)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for XPO (NYSE:XPO) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO is $47.16. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from its latest reported closing price of $40.79.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is $7,684MM, a decrease of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quadrature Capital holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 68.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 112.76% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 179K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 18.29% over the last quarter.

IRGJX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTCLX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation Fund Admiral Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.21%, a decrease of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 121,207K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

XPO Logistics Background Information

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

