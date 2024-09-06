JP Morgan Upgrades XPeng (XPNGF)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for XPeng (OTCPK:XPNGF) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.71% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for XPeng is $7.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.67 to a high of $15.27. The average price target represents an increase of 81.71% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng is 68,164MM, an increase of 88.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPNGF is 0.21%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.68% to 86,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,953K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,081K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,225K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,931K shares , representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 5.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,474K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,246K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 13.48% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,946K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 7.79% over the last quarter.

