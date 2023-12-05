JP Morgan Upgrades XP Inc - (XP)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.82% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Inc - is 29.68. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.82% from its latest reported closing price of 22.69.

The projected annual revenue for XP Inc - is 17,059MM, an increase of 27.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 20.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.89%, a decrease of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 324,092K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 30,280K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,406K shares, representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 12.68% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 29,618K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 18,239K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,574K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 1.51% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,777K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,377K shares, representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,272K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,247K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 9.19% over the last quarter.

XP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

