JP Morgan Upgrades Westlake (WLK)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.10% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westlake is $149.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.10% from its latest reported closing price of $112.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 13,724MM, an increase of 13.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.17%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 43,277K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 14.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,314K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 38.72% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,885K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,288K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 25.21% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,272K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 4.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,228K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Westlake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Whether it’s plastic wrap that keeps meats and produce fresh; the intravenous bags and tubing used in medical care, the pipes that are essential to ensuring clean water, or the chlorine that treats water and helps keep pools safe, Westlake plays a vital role in supplying the building blocks for these products and many more.

