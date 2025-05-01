JP Morgan Upgrades Western Digital (WDC)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Western Digital (NasdaqGS:WDC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is $66.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.08% from its latest reported closing price of $43.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 18,347MM, an increase of 17.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.24%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 379,161K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,386K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,270K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,210K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,900K shares , representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,803K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,913K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 14.82% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 10,000K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,737K shares , representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 19.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,358K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,551K shares , representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Western Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.