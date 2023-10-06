JP Morgan Upgrades Wesco International (WCC)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wesco International is 197.88. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.51% from its latest reported closing price of 139.83.

The projected annual revenue for Wesco International is 22,252MM, a decrease of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.60.

Wesco International Declares $0.38 Dividend

On August 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $139.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 8.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesco International. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.40%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 59,895K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 6,407K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 2,450K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,387K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 69.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 838.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,595K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,564K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Wesco International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WESCO International, Inc., a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

