JP Morgan Upgrades WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.52% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is $105.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.52% from its latest reported closing price of $103.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is 9,280MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,913 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEC is 0.26%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 309,963K shares. The put/call ratio of WEC is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,048K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares , representing an increase of 57.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 139.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,899K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,012K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,562K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,278K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,064K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 50.02% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,815K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,923K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 67.99% over the last quarter.

WEC Energy Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

