JP Morgan Upgrades WEC Energy Group (BIT:1WEC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for WEC Energy Group (BIT:1WEC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.44% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is €97.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of €86.66 to a high of €111.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.44% from its latest reported closing price of €98.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is 10,092MM, an increase of 17.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,915 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WEC is 0.26%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 309,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,048K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares , representing an increase of 57.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 139.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,899K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,012K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,562K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,278K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,064K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 50.02% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,815K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,923K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEC by 67.99% over the last quarter.

