JP Morgan Upgrades Waste Management (WM)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $252.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $195.37 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $233.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 22,599MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.40%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 362,316K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 32,234K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,570K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,717K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,887K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,565K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,521K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,210K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,924K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,272K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

