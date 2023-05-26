JP Morgan Upgrades Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS)

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:VIPS) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.97% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 16.48. The forecasts range from a low of 11.31 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 9.97% from its latest reported closing price of 14.99.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 111,366MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.35%, an increase of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 367,307K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 14,481K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,300K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 41.14% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,204K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,562K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 111,843.31% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,631K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,990K shares, representing a decrease of 39.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 25.01% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 11,187K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,366K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 10,666K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,748K shares, representing a decrease of 47.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 90.13% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

