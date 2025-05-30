JP Morgan Upgrades Vail Resorts (BMV:MTN)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Vail Resorts (BMV:MTN) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.33%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 55,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,284K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,720K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares , representing an increase of 23.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 16.14% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 1,835K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,654K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 54.67% over the last quarter.

