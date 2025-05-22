JP Morgan Upgrades Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Urban Outfitters (NasdaqGS:URBN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.30% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is $57.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.30% from its latest reported closing price of $59.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is 5,121MM, a decrease of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14, a decrease of 12.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URBN is 0.17%, an increase of 22.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 81,783K shares. The put/call ratio of URBN is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,631K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 40.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,323K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,042K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 29.40% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,026K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,955K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares , representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Urban Outfitters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.