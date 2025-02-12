JP Morgan Upgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings (NasdaqGS:UPST) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $58.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of $67.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 997MM, an increase of 47.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 19.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.09%, an increase of 37.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.65% to 56,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,413K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares , representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 44.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,367K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 59.58% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,314K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 61.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 305.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,005K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 69.51% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,912K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares , representing an increase of 20.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 99.24% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

