JP Morgan Upgrades Tronox Holdings (TROX)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.58% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings is $10.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 76.58% from its latest reported closing price of $5.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tronox Holdings is 3,812MM, an increase of 25.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.11%, an increase of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 146,445K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,356K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,938K shares , representing a decrease of 59.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 65.14% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,169K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,179K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 8.50% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 3,965K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares , representing an increase of 43.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 48.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,676K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,197K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Tronox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.