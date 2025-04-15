JP Morgan Upgrades Triumph Group (TGI)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Downside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Triumph Group is $21.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of $24.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Group is 1,545MM, an increase of 24.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.19%, an increase of 22.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 94,168K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 5,951K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,152K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares , representing a decrease of 29.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 71.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,077K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 3,787K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 112.28% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,323K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

