JP Morgan Upgrades Trimble (TRMB)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Trimble (NasdaqGS:TRMB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.16% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trimble is $82.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $91.77. The average price target represents an increase of 11.16% from its latest reported closing price of $73.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble is 4,084MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.22%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 266,110K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 11,896K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,087K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,297K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,706K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,749K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,737K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 4.45% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 6,791K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,424K shares , representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 21.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,396K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,268K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Trimble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

