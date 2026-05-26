JP Morgan Upgrades Travelers Companies (TRV)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.95% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is $312.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $163.95 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.95% from its latest reported closing price of $306.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 42,352MM, a decrease of 13.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an decrease of 587 owner(s) or 24.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.19%, an increase of 28.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 202,750K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,051K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,642K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 45.16% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,390K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,904K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 75.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,727K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,169K shares , representing a decrease of 92.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 94.21% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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