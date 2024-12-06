JP Morgan Upgrades Transocean (LSE:0QOW)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Transocean (LSE:0QOW) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.82% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Transocean is 5.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 4.42 GBX to a high of 12.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 39.82% from its latest reported closing price of 4.23 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is 3,697MM, an increase of 11.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QOW is 0.14%, an increase of 37.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 760,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 56,342K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,119K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,261K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,205K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 22.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,169K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,077K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 18.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 23,915K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,915K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 22.25% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 23,448K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,598K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOW by 25.85% over the last quarter.

