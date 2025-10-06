JP Morgan Upgrades TPG (TPG)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TPG (NasdaqGS:TPG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TPG is $66.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $58.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TPG is 1,929MM, a decrease of 50.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.24%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.43% to 157,479K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,301K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,693K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 81.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,290K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,398K shares , representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 9,203K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,530K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,547K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 97.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 3,701.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,199K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 86.45% over the last quarter.

