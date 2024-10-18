JP Morgan Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.46% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is $10.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from its latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust is 142MM, an increase of 223.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX is 0.12%, an increase of 33.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 49,824K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 7,087K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 2,853K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 2,853K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 38.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,886K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 74.29% over the last quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust Background Information



TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

