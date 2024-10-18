JP Morgan Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (TRTX.PRC)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TRTX.PRC) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX.PRC is 0.32%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 1,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 712K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTX.PRC by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Axonic Funds - Axonic Strategic Income Fund Shares holds 121K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX.PRC by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 121K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OIOIX - AXS Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 53K shares. No change in the last quarter.

