JP Morgan Upgrades TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt (TTE)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TTE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.20% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt is $80.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.99 to a high of $96.38. The average price target represents an increase of 0.20% from its latest reported closing price of $80.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt is 214,570MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 770 owner(s) or 1,425.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 0.27%, an increase of 70.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,529.34% to 743,929K shares. The put/call ratio of TTE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 52,669K shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 40,393K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 40,381K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations holds 30,368K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 29,402K shares.

