JP Morgan Upgrades TopBuild (BLD)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TopBuild is 325.47. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $386.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of 332.55.

The projected annual revenue for TopBuild is 4,743MM, a decrease of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 9.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.25%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 40,776K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,524K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 11.64% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,501K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 34.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,415K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,418K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,401K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 93.52% over the last quarter.

TopBuild Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

