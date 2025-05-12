JP Morgan Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TEVA)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TEVA) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.71% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $0.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.05 to a high of $0.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.71% from its latest reported closing price of $17.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 15,845MM, a decrease of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEVA is 0.45%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.25% to 778,465K shares. The put/call ratio of TEVA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 38,963K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,544K shares , representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 40.90% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 36,650K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,240K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 28,381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,838K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 27,465K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,213K shares , representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 39.81% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 27,192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,504K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. It specializes primarily in generic drugs, but other business interests include active pharmaceutical ingredients and, to a lesser extent, proprietary pharmaceuticals.

