JP Morgan Upgrades Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TEO)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TEO) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $11.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.40 to a high of $11.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -70.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEO is 0.21%, an increase of 123.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.80% to 10,137K shares. The put/call ratio of TEO is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,799K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 68.06% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,327K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 52.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 97.61% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 4.24% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 932K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing a decrease of 28.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 835K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing a decrease of 31.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEO by 112.73% over the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telecom Argentina S.A. is the major local telephone company for the northern part of Argentina, including the whole of the city of Buenos Aires.

