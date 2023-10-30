JP Morgan Upgrades TDCX Inc - ADR (TDCX)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for TDCX Inc - ADR (NYSE:TDCX) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TDCX Inc - ADR is 9.37. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.49. The average price target represents an increase of 111.60% from its latest reported closing price of 4.43.

The projected annual revenue for TDCX Inc - ADR is 796MM, an increase of 16.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDCX Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 20.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDCX is 0.59%, an increase of 20.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 17,821K shares. The put/call ratio of TDCX is 7.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ward Ferry Management holds 2,733K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,882K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 15.09% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,748K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,748K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Indus Capital Partners holds 1,629K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 17.37% over the last quarter.

TDCX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards.

