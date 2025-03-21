JP Morgan Upgrades Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.07% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is $53.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.07% from its latest reported closing price of $39.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Super Micro Computer is 8,525MM, a decrease of 59.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 428 owner(s) or 49.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.13%, an increase of 71.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,646.95% to 333,949K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,538K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 89.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 28.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,633K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 90.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,847K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,693K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 8,867K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.