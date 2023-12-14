JP Morgan Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 10.07. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of 10.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 977MM, a decrease of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.30%, an increase of 70.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 247,212K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,992K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,579K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 9,580K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,354K shares, representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,338K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,248K shares, representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,771K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,315K shares, representing a decrease of 32.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 85.27% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.