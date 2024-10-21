JP Morgan Upgrades Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sportradar Group (NasdaqGS:SRAD) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.48% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sportradar Group is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.48% from its latest reported closing price of $12.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sportradar Group is 1,036MM, an increase of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportradar Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRAD is 0.97%, an increase of 41.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 175,402K shares. The put/call ratio of SRAD is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 79,555K shares representing 38.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 34,079K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Radcliff Management holds 15,265K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 9,195K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,625K shares , representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAD by 3.69% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,479K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRAD by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is its commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. The company covers more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

