JP Morgan Upgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.11% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.11% from its latest reported closing price of 6.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is 8,343MM, an increase of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.40%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 1,124,404K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 34,424K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,406K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,327K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,663K shares, representing a decrease of 65.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 31.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,258K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 33,052K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,671K shares, representing an increase of 70.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 280.63% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 29,416K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,158K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.