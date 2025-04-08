JP Morgan Upgrades Southern (LSE:0L8A)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Southern (LSE:0L8A) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.01% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern is 94.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 83.13 GBX to a high of 108.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from its latest reported closing price of 87.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 28,579MM, an increase of 6.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8A is 0.35%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 909,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,808K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,725K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,257K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,769K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 11.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,659K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,637K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 27,244K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,530K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,050K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,521K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 52.98% over the last quarter.

