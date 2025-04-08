Stocks
JP Morgan Upgrades Southern Company - Preferred Security (SOJF)

April 08, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Preferred Security (NYSE:SOJF) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.26% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Preferred Security is $26.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.32 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 4.26% from its latest reported closing price of $25.41 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOJF / The Southern Company - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 883K shares.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 224K shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 118K shares.

HSNCX - THE HARTFORD STRATEGIC INCOME FUND Class C holds 116K shares.

TASHX - Transamerica Multi-Asset Income (formerly Transamerica Strategic High Income) A holds 100K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

