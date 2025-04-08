JP Morgan Upgrades Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJD)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJD) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $21.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.57 to a high of $24.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of $20.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 28,926MM, an increase of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJD is 0.43%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 10,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,719K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 9.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 5.40% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,434K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 15.88% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 805K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 6.56% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 512K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 5.39% over the last quarter.

