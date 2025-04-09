JP Morgan Upgrades Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.89% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $22.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.58 to a high of $25.57. The average price target represents an increase of 2.89% from its latest reported closing price of $21.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 28,926MM, an increase of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJC is 0.32%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 4,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 9.85% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 733K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 646K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 17.09% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 553K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.