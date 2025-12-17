JP Morgan Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQM)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQM) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQM is 0.34%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 50,952K shares. The put/call ratio of SQM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,862K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,231K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Manning & Napier Advisors holds 3,168K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 1,946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,912K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing an increase of 45.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 113.37% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 1,853K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 22.97% over the last quarter.

