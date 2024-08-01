JP Morgan Upgrades Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Silgan Holdings (NYSE:SLGN) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.66% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings is $54.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from its latest reported closing price of $51.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Silgan Holdings is 6,770MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGN is 0.22%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 98,023K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGN is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,549K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,343K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 89.18% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 3,021K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,989K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,467K shares , representing a decrease of 49.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 90.30% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,581K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 7.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,520K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Silgan Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.