JP Morgan Upgrades Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (SE)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.06% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $158.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.06% from its latest reported closing price of $154.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 18,706MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 132 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.85%, an increase of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 379,403K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 39,526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,955K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 48.99% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 25,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,664K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 16,041K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 84.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,154K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

