JP Morgan Upgrades Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.80% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 157.70 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 120.32 GBX to a high of 189.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 256.80% from its latest reported closing price of 44.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 14,788MM, a decrease of 17.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3T is 0.87%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 379,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 39,526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,955K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 48.99% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 25,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,664K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 16,041K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 44.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,580K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,279K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 25.64% over the last quarter.

