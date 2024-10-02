JP Morgan Upgrades Science Applications International (LSE:0V9N)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Science Applications International (LSE:0V9N) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0V9N is 0.19%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 45,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,436K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 86.40% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,947K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 56.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 12.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,595K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,452K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0V9N by 2.56% over the last quarter.

