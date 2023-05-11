JP Morgan Upgrades Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 32.86. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of 26.25.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

Schneider National Inc - Class B Declares $0.09 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $26.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.13%, an increase of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 56,861K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,008K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,553K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 81.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,501K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 52.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 126.15% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,444K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 6.92% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,424K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

