JP Morgan Upgrades Rockwell Automation (BMV:ROK)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (BMV:ROK) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.31%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 103,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,115K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,682K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 13.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,544K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,056K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,734K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,454K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.