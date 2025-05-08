JP Morgan Upgrades Rockwell Automation (BIT:1ROK)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (BIT:1ROK) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.15% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is €258.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of €193.25 to a high of €341.07. The average price target represents an increase of 19.15% from its latest reported closing price of €217.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 10,025MM, an increase of 25.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ROK is 0.15%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 106,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,115K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,682K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ROK by 13.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,544K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ROK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,056K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ROK by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,734K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROK by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,454K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ROK by 12.07% over the last quarter.

