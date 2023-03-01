JP Morgan Upgrades Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

On February 28, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Revolution Medicines from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.08% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is $30.26. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.08% from its latest reported closing price of $26.76.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is $21MM, a decrease of 41.38%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.66.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,874K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,381K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,855K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Column Group holds 4,578K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,459K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 59.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 208.23% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,190K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.55%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 94,880K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Revolution Medicines Background Information

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

