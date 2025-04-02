JP Morgan Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.31% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America is $258.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $226.24 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.31% from its latest reported closing price of $198.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America is 18,277MM, a decrease of 17.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.33%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 75,678K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,537K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,481K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 3.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,138K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 2.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,067K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,006K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 25.20% over the last quarter.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

