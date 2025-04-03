JP Morgan Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock (RZB)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RZB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.00% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $32.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $37.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.00% from its latest reported closing price of $24.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock is 18,277MM, a decrease of 17.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZB is 0.46%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 4,510K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,487K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 1.07% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 763K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 647K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 1.95% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 320K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.