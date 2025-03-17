JP Morgan Upgrades Range Resources (BMV:RRCO)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Range Resources (BMV:RRCO) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRCO is 0.33%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.24% to 297,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,662K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRCO by 16.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,825K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRCO by 17.26% over the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 10,319K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRCO by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,976K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRCO by 50.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,842K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRCO by 16.41% over the last quarter.

