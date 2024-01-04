JP Morgan Upgrades PTC (PTC)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for PTC (NasdaqGS:PTC) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.39% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC is 173.76. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.39% from its latest reported closing price of 166.46.

The projected annual revenue for PTC is 2,188MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1232 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTC is 0.38%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.32% to 128,401K shares. The put/call ratio of PTC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,181K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares, representing an increase of 48.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 98.95% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,881K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,763K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,892K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,695K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 3,166K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 4.69% over the last quarter.

PTC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform.

