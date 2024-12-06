JP Morgan Upgrades ProPetro Holding (PUMP)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.65% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for ProPetro Holding is $10.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.65% from its latest reported closing price of $8.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProPetro Holding is 1,982MM, an increase of 34.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPetro Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMP is 0.09%, an increase of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.83% to 113,212K shares. The put/call ratio of PUMP is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 7,153K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing an increase of 48.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 61.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,115K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,329K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 23.90% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,630K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,974K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 0.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,910K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 16.92% over the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

