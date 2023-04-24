JP Morgan Upgrades PPG Industries (PPG)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is 147.63. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.98% from its latest reported closing price of 141.98.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is 17,768MM, an increase of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

PPG Industries Declares $0.62 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $141.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1722 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 239,550K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,843K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,912K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,256K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,751K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,451K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,859K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,141K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 6.93% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 6,664K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,811K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 0.88% over the last quarter.

PPG Industries Background Information

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

