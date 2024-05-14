JP Morgan Upgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of May 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is 76.76. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of 65.56.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is 1,223MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is -3.13%, an increase of 1,334.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 107,389K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 6,957K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,720K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,430K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 60.96% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,434K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 18.82% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,142K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

